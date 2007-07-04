Released awhile ago, SnapPages is a flash powered interface that allows you to share your hobbies/interests, organize schedules, and socialize with friends. They have three applications currently, including: Friend’s Manager, Calendar Manager, and Photo Manager. Each one of these applications has their own specific uses and functions nicely.
The first, and probably most in depth section is the Friend’s Manager. This area allows you to talk with friends in the form of “Gabs”. You can assign Gabs to your friends and enable whether or not you wish to allow them to invite others to the Gab. It’s more or less of a simple flash messaging system. There’s also a “Email Alerts” option which will automatically inform you by email if: you get a new friend request, someone accepts your friend invitation, you’re included in a Gab, or if someone replies to an existing Gab. You get your usual User Profile to edit; name, birthday, picture, hobbies, location, etc. Additionally, they have added a section called “Exchange” which categorizes all types of hobbies and interests: Auto, Finance, Books, Games, Jobs and many others. In these categories, you can create mini threads so that you can share all your favorites interests with your friends. A five star rating system has been implemented so that you and your friends can vote on what things are cool, and what things are not. You can sort them by name, date, friend or rating, as well as add “Opinions”, which are just comments on your Exchange items. If you want to, they’ve also added a print feature for the User Opinions. It reminded me of Delicious Library, a simple application for Mac users to categorize their interests in their own libraries.
SnapPages also includes a Photo Manager application allowing you to organize your screen shots and miscellaneous pictures. To start, you can create an “Album” to import your photos and other pictures. Each album can be set to public, private, secure, or friend-only. Secure requires for you to input a password to access it, the others have permission according to their name. You can add tags to the photos to help organize them for later use. While in your albums area, you can enlarge your photos by using the slider found in the upper right corner. They have included a mild photo editing section in the Photo Manager where you can rotate, crop, and/or adjust brightness. They have a few others setting to revise the lighting and other effects, but there isn’t many option currently right now. If you’re looking for some more in-depth online flash photo editing, head over to Picnik. You able to share your photo galleries with friends by selecting the particular album that you want to share and adding recipients along with an optional message. Lastly, there’s the download feature that simply let’s you download any of the photos you have in any of your albums.
The last section of SnapPages is the Calendar Manager. Each calendar that you create acts identical to the Photo Manager’s Albums in regards to their property settings: private, public, secure, and friends-only. You can color coordinate new calendars when you create them as well as changing their format from the normal month calendar, to a weekly or daily calendar format. You can add events to your calendars which will require you to specify a time, a place, and any further details you need for the events. They also give you the option to input a URL to an online map if you find it necessary for the event. You also can define whether your event is a repeating affair. If so, you can input the time span it repeats: day, week, month, or year. You can also add notifications to each event, which sends you a reminder prior to the actual event. They also give you the ability to add tasks to your calendars and set exact due dates for each project. Like I mentioned, they have the Share option just like the Photo Manager if you desire to collaborate or share certain calendars with friends. They’ve included a nice RSS feature which allows you to subscribe to your friend’s calendars and see their past and upcoming events. Overall, the Calendar Manager is a nice simple way of helping to keep yourself on track for things you need to get done. It’s not nearly as in-depth as something like Google’s Calendar, however for the average person, it’ll suffice just fine.
To be honest, I liked SnapPages. Though it didn’t bring anything incredibly new to the table, it laid out all the old stuff neatly and thoroughly. Since it was created in Flash, the animation helped give it a nice touch of fluency. Give it a try, it was fun to play around in it. They plan on continuously adding new features to SnapPages, so we can only hope for the best.
William Profet from OneJobTwoSalaries.com says:
This is a very cool application. I am going to try it more deeply. Thank you for linking to it!
Regards,
William
July 4th, 2007 at 5:20 pm
SEO says:
Seems like a great application, and to be honest i’ve never heard of it before.
So thanks for the great write up on it and introducing it to me, i’m definately going to check it out.
July 10th, 2007 at 7:00 am
Alojamento says:
Oh, SnapPages seems very nice, thank you for the review! =)
December 26th, 2007 at 1:00 pm
Joseph says:
I agree, great review. But application is a little confusing for me. It’s a bit complicated, but after you get used to it, it’s ok.
December 26th, 2007 at 5:54 pm
Wreck says:
I’m just trying out the Friend Manager now, and yes i agree with you Joseph at first it’s a little bit complicates with “Gabs” etc.
The friend voting system is good, interactivity like this adds a great touch to the app.
December 30th, 2007 at 4:04 am
DUI says:
How come I’ve never heard of snap pages? That’s really cool looking. The friend’s manager would actually be useful for me. Glad I found your site. I’ll check snappages out.
:O)
February 20th, 2008 at 12:23 am
Mark says:
The review is great and the screenshots just the same. I will definitely try it and see for myself how is working :)
March 24th, 2008 at 2:41 pm
Baby says:
very nice reviwe about friend’s manager. I can see good description of it here. I’ll try to use it.
thank you!
March 25th, 2008 at 3:02 am
Las Vegas Attorneys says:
I tried out the program about a week ago. I agree that while it is good it doesn’t do anything that previous programs have done. I like the interface, it has very neat/clean feeling to it.
Now I just have convince my friends who have never heard to give it a shot.
April 3rd, 2008 at 10:37 am
Columbus GA Realtor says:
Nice layout. I am always concerned about using something that is not mainstream and really doesn’t bring anything new to the table because it may not be supported very long. I don’t want to devote too much time to figuring something out and then have to move on. JMO
April 12th, 2008 at 8:47 am
Fort Myers Real Estate Lawyer says:
Seems like a quality program. If I could get a couple friends on their with me it would be worth while. Looks pretty wild though.
April 29th, 2008 at 3:45 pm
Internet Website Design says:
Its ok. The ultimate deciding factor is whether it will catch-on. A social network isnt worth much without the “social”
June 25th, 2008 at 6:59 pm
Peter says:
The new Snap Pages features are really fine! Intuitive and easy to use. The new themes look better…
June 29th, 2008 at 11:58 am