L8r is a new service that lets users create an email and have it delivered at a specific time in the future. It’s similar to the popular site FutureMe where anyone can write a simple letter to themselves or a friend and have that letter sent by email sometime in the future, for you know, fun. But what L8r has done is combined this idea of sending an email at a later date with email reminders and a focus on Getting Things Done. (Well, if I put it that way, it sounds more like a basic reminder service) L8r suggests using the service for things like sending out birthday emails, reminding yourself to buy flowers on your anniversary, setting personal goals, and impressing your boss by “sending” an email late at night.
Signing up with L8r will allow you to have three pending emails at any time for free, but if you need to send any more than that, it will cost you. You can purchase 10 emails for $1.99, 200 emails for $9.99, and 1,000 emails for $24.99. When you run out, you’ll be switched back to the free plan. Now, you may be wondering, why pay for L8r when you can send emails in the future with a service like FutureMe for free? Paid users of L8r get more features like file attachments, the ability to send HTML email, unlimited pending emails, and SSL security. L8r will also get rid of that annoying “sent later with l8r” message at the bottom of your messages.
What I like about L8r is that you can create email drafts and view pending and sent email in the messages area just like you would a normal email client. The benefit of this is that you can keep record of sent mail and fix any mistakes you have made in a pending email before it gets sent out. L8r will also send you an email when a message cannot be delivered and put it in the “undelivered” tab. This way, if you sent a message to an email address that doesn’t exist or if someone’s mail server is down, you can find out what email didn’t make it and send again. Another feature is the ability to send an email to more than one person. You just separate multiple email addresses with a comma in the “to” field and L8r will send to each recipient.
Even though L8r isn’t anything all that new when compared to email reminders (except that it sends up to five years in the future), I think it’s a pretty neat service. I can see it being helpful for people that use reminders in their daily workflow and need more than basic text messages. You can have three pending emails at any time for free and get extras like HTML mail, attachments, and SSL when you pay for more. Something L8r may also want to consider is allowing users to send recurring messages to themselves for repeating tasks and personal goals. I also ran into a couple minor problems. First, when editing an email, the time did not offset properly from its original set time. Also, when trying to buy more email credits, L8r directed me to a PayPal checkout for Netherlands users and I couldn’t make a purchase. (Maybe not such a minor problem) Otherwise, everything ran well and future emails that I sent out arrived on average 2-3 minutes after my set time.
As a last note, another service similar to L8r and FutureMe is FutureMail which allows you to send email in the future as a note or reminder to yourself. FutureMail also has this neat concept of a “FutureMail Blog” where you get a public stream of your future messages and an RSS feed to share with friends.
l8r » l8r on SolutionWatch says:
[...] We got mentioned on SolutionWatch. All in all a pretty positive review, which is awesome.Choice quotes: [...]
June 26th, 2007 at 1:55 am
Kam says:
Hi Brian,
I love your reviews, but I’m going to have to call you on this one.
Making users pay for email is a ridiculous concept, no matter what you do to it.
If you really want GTD style deferred messages just use Google Calendar. You can even decide between getting a SMS message on your phone or an email in your inbox at any future date you want.
And its free.
June 26th, 2007 at 10:33 am
Brian Benzinger says:
Kam, thanks for the call out ;). I definitely see what you are saying. You can get similar results with services like Google Calendar or any basic reminder service, and I’m glad you bring that up because I was wondering how people would react to the concept. I suppose it depends on how you plan to use the service and if you find value in the extras (attachments, rich text, etc.).
I personally don’t really mind the concept of paying for future mail if I find benefit in it, but I do think three free pending emails is a bit limiting.
What does everyone think? Are reminders like what you get with Google Calendar enough to fit your needs? Do you think paying for future mail is just a silly concept?
June 26th, 2007 at 12:32 pm
joost says:
Thanks for the review, it’s great to read someone using my app and making sensible comments. The timezone bug has been fixed (hairy stuff, timezones, let me tell you).
Paying for email might be ‘ridiculous’, but then again so few things in life are free (if any). Personally I prefer an ad-free environment when it means paying a tiny, tiny fee (2 bucks) which supports a cool application. Also, it’s max three concurrent pending emails; there are no other limits. All in all pretty fair.
I’ve had one great comment about someone (tongue in cheek? i hope) who asked if l8r can be used to schedule emergency messages in case of kidnapping. i.e. can you delete pending messages when all is fine by a certain date? yes, you can I am happy to say. Though I would hate to see any of my users in that situation!
June 26th, 2007 at 4:13 pm
Shen says:
I have been using a tool called SendLater that works with my Outlook program. I can set emails as recurring or one time.
June 27th, 2007 at 12:10 am
Recuerdos del futuro | POWERPYMES says:
[...] Una compañía que recién hace su aparición es L8r que pretende ayudarnos a manejar de manera efectiva nuestro trabajo ofreciéndonos la posibilidad de enviar en su modelo gratuito hasta tres correos electrónicos en el futuro, que puede ser hoy mismo en la noche o en 5 años. La mecánica es muy simple, usted escribe su correo y le indica cuando quiere que sea enviado. Util para manejo efectivo de tareas y también para impresionar al jefe, ya que puede programar para que salga a las 11:00 de la noche y su jefe lo vea entrar tan fresco a la oficina a las 8:00 de la mañana. De tal manera que puede ser útil de muchas maneras. Si quiere tener mas de 3 e-mails en espera necesitaría pagar una cuota, pero nos quedamos con la versión gratuita. via Solution Watch [...]
July 3rd, 2007 at 7:19 am
Tegan says:
I was actually thinking that I could use this to set up “in the event something happens to me” messages (which I would always prevent from being sent). Not thinking here of the kidnapping scenario so much as of being incapacitated or dead, and having a way to send the passwords for my email and other accounts to a few trusted individuals. Well … to people I’d trust more if I had to than if I didn’t.
My concern would be whether the company is fiscally sound enough to rely on for something this critical.
July 7th, 2007 at 5:02 pm
Charles says:
Yeah paying for email would suck, especially if there were a better service for free.
LetterMeLater.com is a much better site for doing this. Plus everything is free, there are no ads sent with the emails.
It even can do things that google calendar cannot do, which is send emails to people other than yourself, and recurring emails.
The best feature of all though, is that you never even have to log in to the site, you can have your emails sent later through your own email.
November 9th, 2007 at 9:28 am
Exile says:
Thanks for info. I was looking for service like that.
—————
Best regards.
Exile
January 13th, 2008 at 2:18 pm
Diets says:
Being able to set the future delivery of the email is huge! Being free is a bonus as well. Very cool service.
February 27th, 2008 at 2:09 am