VideoJug Relaunches

VideoJug, a how-to video sharing site previously reviewed on Solution Watch, relaunched their website today with a fresh new design and new “Ask the Expert” video content.

2 Comments. Posted by Brian Benzinger on Monday, June 4, 2007 at 10:14 am.

Filed under Side Notes.

2 Comments on “VideoJug Relaunches”

  1. Alojamento says:

    Nasty design (mostly due to color combinations) if you ask me.

    October 19th, 2007 at 2:17 pm

  2. Poemas de Amor says:

    Cool website with some good videos.

    March 22nd, 2008 at 10:16 pm